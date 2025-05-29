Real Sociedad star Zubimendi urged to snub Arsenal

Real Sociedad have played down the chances of Martin Zubimendi joining Arsenal, with both the club president and technical director hinting he is likely to stay.

The Gunners are reportedly close to signing Martin Zubimendi, having already agreed personal terms with the Spanish midfielder.

The final step is triggering his €60 million (£51m/$68m) release clause. While the Gunners remain optimistic, Real Sociedad have signaled they won’t let him go without a fight.

Club president Jokin Aperribay addressed the situation, stating that despite interest from top European clubs, no player including Zubimendi has expressed a desire to leave.

"Zubimendi is the only player we've spoken to. Clubs have asked us, but no player has told us they want to leave," he told reporters.

"We've told Martin to go to the national team calmly, to think about it, and we'd like him to stay. We know there are several options. Something may come to fruition or not... I don't see it happening in the short term. We don't see it that way, so we have to wait and see."