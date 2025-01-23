Rivaldo: Signing Rashford would boost Barcelona

Barcelona great Rivaldo is backing their move for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

Rashford's agents have held talks with Barca chief Deco this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite his issues at United, Rivaldo believes he would get a game with Barca. He told AS: "I think he would have a place in this team, because, in addition to being a great player, Barça has a schedule of many games ahead and that would help him to have opportunities.

"Rashford surely knows that. An arrival like Rashford can only be positive because it helps the coach to build a better team and gives him more options to choose between those alternatives to put on the field."

On Barca's season, Rivaldo also said: "Now (Hansi) Flick and the team must focus on La Liga. The coach will be grateful that the calendar has changed with the team already qualified for the last 16 and can work on winning the title in their league.

"The team has peace of mind to better plan the rest of the season. The fact that they are second in the Champions League phase and have the calm of qualification gives them more room to maneuver."