Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
Arteta reveals that calling Vieira from Porto could be an option due to injury crisis
Chelsea "very interested" in signing Man Utd star Garnacho

Rivaldo: Signing Rashford would boost Barcelona

Carlos Volcano
Rivaldo: Signing Rashford would boost Barcelona
Rivaldo: Signing Rashford would boost BarcelonaLaLiga
Barcelona great Rivaldo is backing their move for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

Rashford's agents have held talks with Barca chief Deco this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite his issues at United, Rivaldo believes he would get a game with Barca. He told AS: "I think he would have a place in this team, because, in addition to being a great player, Barça has a schedule of many games ahead and that would help him to have opportunities.

"Rashford surely knows that. An arrival like Rashford can only be positive because it helps the coach to build a better team and gives him more options to choose between those alternatives to put on the field."

On Barca's season, Rivaldo also said: "Now (Hansi) Flick and the team must focus on La Liga. The coach will be grateful that the calendar has changed with the team already qualified for the last 16 and can work on winning the title in their league.

"The team has peace of mind to better plan the rest of the season. The fact that they are second in the Champions League phase and have the calm of qualification gives them more room to maneuver."

Mentions
LaLigaRashford MarcusBarcelonaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd star Rashford has move to Borussia Dortmund stall due to high wage demands
Agents for Man Utd attacker Rashford meet with Barcelona chief Deco
Barcelona chief Deco leaves door open to Rashford signing