Berta and Arsenal settle on Sporting CP star Gyokeres

New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is ready to focus on a deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Named new Arsenal director on Sunday, Berta has been tasked with finding a new centre-forward signing for manager Mikel Arteta this summer.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko are also under consideration, however the Athletic says Berta and Arsenal see Gyokeres as their best chance to landing a new centre-forward addition over the close-season.

Further strengthening the case is that Arteta rates Gyokeres highly and sees him fitting smoothly into his system.

A Bola says while the Sweden striker's contract carries a €90m buyout clause, Sporting have told Gyokeres he can leave if an offer of €60m or more arrives.