Liverpool striker Nunez offered to Atletico Madrid for knockdown fee

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been offered to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico are seeking a new centre-forward for the summer market to complement Julian Alvarez.

OkDiario says Atletico's priority is Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede's contract carries a €75m buyout clause, which is within range of Atletico's budget. However, they also have a cut-price alternative in Nunez on the table.

Intermediaries representing Liverpool have offered the Uruguay international to Atletico on-loan for next season with an option to buy in the summer of 2026 for a knockdown €30m.

And Atletico are interested, as it would mean there'd be no reason to sell to fund the deal.