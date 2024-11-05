Berbatov names Sporting Lisbon striker as next Man Utd signing who will follow Amorim

Manchester United hero Dimitar Berbatov has named Viktor Gyokeres as the club's next signing who he thinks will follow new manager Ruben Amorim from Sporting CP.

The Portuguese coach has had a major impact with Sporting over the past four-and-a-half years and has built a team that has won two Primeira Liga titles and two domestic cups.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Red Devils star Berbatov believes to turn the club around he must sign Sporting forward Gyokeres who has 20 goals and 4 assists in just 16 appearances this season.

Berbatov claimed on Sky Sports that he thought the star would follow Amorim to Old Trafford due to their relationship.

'It's interesting because this guy Viktor Gyokeres - he is scoring goals for fun right now.

“So I think there is a special connection with the coach so maybe we could see him in a United shirt.

“For what he is showing right now I think yes (I would like to see United sign him).

“Because our strikers at the moment are not doing and producing the goals like we see from Viktor Gyokeres, 16 in the league, which is embarrassing for the stature of a club like United.

“So, this is a position that I would like to see improvement in.”