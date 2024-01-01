Berbatov: Arsenal attacker Havertz reminds me of myself

Former Premier League star Dimitar Berbatov has outlined his impression of Kai Havertz.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham forward revealed why he feels Havertz is similar to him in style.

Berbatov expressed his admiration for him, speaking to Futbin.com about the German.

He stated: “Kai Havertz used to play for Leverkusen, I used to play for Leverkusen.

“I like him as a player, he has that flair, sometimes floating into the games and that's why it reminds me a bit of myself.

“Although I don't like comparing players from different generations but I like watching him, to be honest.”