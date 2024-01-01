REVEALED: Four Euro giants in Bayer Leverkusen contact for Wirtz

Tribal Football
Four European giants are circling Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz.

The Germany international has started the season brilliantly.

The attacking midfielder was named man of the match as Bayer Leverkusen defeated AC Milan 1-0 in the Champions League last night.

The 21-year-old has six goals and one assist in nine competitive matches so far.

BILD says there are four clubs in particular who are looking at Wirtz.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal are all keen. Barcelona are also interested, but due to the high price tag of €150 m, they seem to have no chance.

Paris Saint-Germain have the muscle, but don't seem to be in the running right now.

Wirtz has a contract with Bayer that runs until the summer of 2027.

