Germany announce injury for Arsenal attacker Havertz

Action Plus
Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has pulled out of Germany's squad for their Nations League qualifiers.

Havertz has withdrawn due to a knee injury.

The attacker scored in victory over Southampton on Saturday, but will not be part of Germany's upcoming double-header.

As of now, it's not been announced whether Havertz will miss games for Arsenal upon the Premier League's resumption.

A statement by the German Football Association read: “Kai Havertz will miss the upcoming international matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands due to knee problems.”

