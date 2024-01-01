Arsenal boss Arteta sets goals target for Havertz

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says a tough start with the Gunners has been the making of Kai Havertz.

The Germany attacker is in career best form, scoring five goals in nine games so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta enthused: "The fact that he has gone through difficult times has made him a better player...

"He certainly has all the qualities and he certainly has the ambition to score 20 goals a season. In the end, scoring goals is sometimes a very small detail and many things have to go well, but his mentality has changed a lot in terms of that.

"He certainly has the ability to do it in my opinion."