Villa act as big Prem four chase Kamara deal

Aston Villa are fighting to keep hold of midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

L'Equipe says Villa are moving to upgrade Kamara's contract to an "historic" level, knowing the interest that is intensifying around him.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all watching Kamara, who will start for Villa tonight against Champions League opponents PSG.

The Gunners, particularly, are keen, with Jorginho and Thomas Partey both coming off contract at the end of June.

Kamara has a deal to 2027, but Villa want to strengthen their hold on the France international by extending and upping his deal.