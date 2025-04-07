Gyokeres' agent accepts invitation to watch Arsenal take on Real Madrid this week

The agent of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeresis expected to be in attendance at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday as Arsenal take on Real Madrid in the Champions League.

This is reported by Standard Sport and FootballTransfers, who claim that Gyokeres' representative is due to attend the huge quarter-final first-leg clash on Tuesday night as the Gunners host the current champions of the competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 26-year-old is said to be a major target for Manchester United and Arsenal this summer as both club’s look to sign an elite striker to replace the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz who have either failed in the league so far or are injury prone.

Arsenal's new sporting director, Andrea Berta will have played a huge role in inviting Gyokeres’ agent to such a huge game at the Emirates, where the club can show exactly why they should be his destination this summer. United will not be able to offer Champions League football whilst Arsenal sits second in the Premier League and that may play a huge role in his decision in the coming months.

If manager Mikel Arteta can make a point against Madrid, then Gyokeres and his agent may be convinced to commit their future to a club who are clearly ambitious both in the Premier League and in Europe, something United have failed to do for a number of years.