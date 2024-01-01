Ipswich Town complete signing of Ben Johnson on a free transfer

Ipswich have announced the signing of Ben Johnson, beating Leeds United for his signature

Ben Johnson, the 24-year-old right-back has been announced as a new Ipswich Town player ahead of their first Premier League campaign in over 20 years.

Ipswich beat Leeds United for the West Ham defender’s signature and will be delighted with him joining the club in its new campaign.

Manager Kieran McKenna told the Club website:

“Ben is a player who fits the profile we like to bring to the Club. He is a young and talented defender with good technical quality, as well as excellent physical attributes.”

“Ben also has a good amount of Premier League experience for his age and he is hungry to take the next step in his career. We feel this is a good move for him and he is an excellent addition for the Club.”

Johnson has spent his 17-year entire career at the Hammers but rejected a 5-year contract with the club so this will be a huge change for him.

However, he will get the chance to play against his boyhood club in the new season and could make history with Ipswich Town if they avoid relegation.