Ipswich rival Palace for West Ham defender Johnson

Newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town are making transfer moves.

The Tractor Boys are said to be in talks with West Ham star Ben Johnson.

The right-back is out of contract and can move to any English team as a free agent on July 1st.

Per The Sun, the 24-year-old is likely to sign for the Portman Road team on a long term contract.

Johnson does have interest from other teams, such as London outfit Crystal Palace.

West Ham are also offering him an extension to try and keep him at the club.

