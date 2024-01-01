Ipswich move for West Ham defender Johnson

West Ham defender Ben Johnson could be set for a Premier League stay this summer.

The center half is out of contract and is likely to leave the club in search of regular football.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Telegraph, he may well be lining up for Ipswich Town in the coming months.

He has been offered a contract by both clubs, but is leaning towards Ipswich at present.

Manager Kieran McKennna will likely make him a guaranteed starter when he signs.

At West Ham, he would have to compete for a starting spot under new boss Julen Lopetegui.