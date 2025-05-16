Bayern Munich chief on Wirtz's England trip: He is free to visit Liverpool, Madrid...

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl has opened up on Florian Wirtz's reported trip to England as he weighs up his options ahead of the summer transfer window.

The German playmaker has emerged as one of the brightest attacking midfield talents in Europe over the past few seasons and this summer is looking likely to be his exit from Bayer Leverkusen after much speculation. The 22-year-old has 31 goal involvements this season in all competitions and is reportedly a top target for the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Mirror claims that Pep Guardiola sees Wirtz as the ideal long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne whilst Liverpool may be looking to replace striker Darwin Nunez this summer. Bayern however have been long-term admirers of Wirtz and after reports stated that he had been on a trip to England Eberl was quick to state that he can speak to any club he likes.

"If Florian Wirtz and his family made this trip, they'll have their reasons. It's not our place to comment on that. Florian Wirtz is free to visit Liverpool, Manchester, Madrid or whatever with his family and friends."

He then added more on the club's transfer plans this summer: "There's a lot of speculation in Munich, and everyone has their own opinion. Of course, that doesn't make things easy. With the Club World Cup, this summer is obviously special. I try to ignore it as much as possible.

"We have to ignore the speculation so we can conduct our business calmly. That's what we did with the contract extensions and we want to do the same with transfers."

German journalist Christian Falk lifted the lid on Wirtz’s trip and revealed that City and Liverpool are top suitors for the youngster.

“Are Premier League clubs fighting for nothing? Are they being used by Bayern Leverkusen to drive up FC Bayern’s transfer fee? And why is the Wirtz family doing this? The fact is: Not only Manchester City, but also Liverpool FC, are suddenly hoping to sign Florian Wirtz,” Falk revealed in his Daily Briefing column.

“As I revealed exclusively on Tuesday, the Wirtz family took a flight to England. This was the route of flight “MHV 55G”. The Wirtz family took off at 10 AM and flew to England in the twin-engine Embraer Legacy 550 jet.

“Their first port of call was the seaside resort of Blackpool. At 5:40 PM (German time), the jet took off from Manchester Airport back towards Maastricht-Aachen, where the family’s car was parked. The small airport behind the German-Dutch border had obviously been chosen to avoid causing a stir.”