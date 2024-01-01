Bayer Leverkusen title winner Tella: Arsenal release left me floored

Tella speaks on being released from Arsenal and how his "world just came crashing down"

Ex-Arsenal prodigy Nathan Tella admits he had a hard time when the club let him go.

The youngster was hoping that he would shine as a Gunner, but was not offered a pro deal after ten years in the youth setup.

Now he is a star worth millions, given he thrived at Southampton and got a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

"Going back to the Emirates as a champion, as an invincible as well, it's a great feeling, and it's an amazing feeling," he said prior to a pre-season friendly between the two teams.

"The day that happened, when I got released, my whole world just came crashing down.

"That was probably the first time in my life I'd ever been rejected from something in a sense. I was one step away from ultimately fulfilling my dream for the club I support. It was really hard for me at the time."