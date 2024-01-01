Martinelli says Arsenal pal Saka is "one of the best players in the world right now"

Martinelli says Saka is "one of the best players in the world right now"

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has heaped praise on one of his fellow forwards.

The Brazilian believes that Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka is among the world’s best players.

Advertisement Advertisement

Saka, who is only 23, set up two goals and scored one in a 3-1 win over Southampton.

"He's unbelievable, and one of the best players in the world right now," Martinelli stated after the game.

"He's a really nice guy as well so we're really happy to have him here as one of the captains.

On his goal, Martinelli added: "It was an unbelievable ball from Bukayo and I was there to score. It was a really good moment for me and a nice goal."