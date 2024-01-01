Archer says he knew his first Premier League goal for Southampton "would come eventually"

Archer says he knew his first Premier League goal for Sou"would come eventually"

Cameron Archer has spoken about his first Premier League goal which came against Arsenal this weekend.

The 22-year-old Southampton striker opened the scoring against the Gunners with a fantastic finish which was driven into the bottom corner. Speaking to Daily Echo, Archer opened up on the goal and how much it meant to him.

"I knew it would come eventually. I didn't think about it too much. I made sure I was in the right position at the right time and it came.

"Of course (I'm happy to get a goal) but it's all about the result at the end of the day. The only thing you can do is make that impact.

"It's very important for me. I always want to score goals and make the difference and help my team."

Archer replaced Ross Stewart after yet another injury blow with the club since signing for the Saints last summer. The young striker says he is upset for him.

"I'm gutted for him, nobody wants to be injured. It's not a good place to be. I can only wish him the best in his recovery.

"I haven't been injured myself so I'm not in a position to say too much on that. I can only wish him the best. The only thing he can do is get his head down."

Arsenal eventually fought back, which Archer says is a lesson for Southampton as they seek to climb out of the relegation zone after a poor start to the season.

"We all know that Arsenal are a top side," he concluded. "I feel like if we played with a bit more courage, we could have given them an even better game.

"We defended well in the first half and we came out a bit more in the second half. We got the goal and three minutes later they scored.

"That's part of the game. We can't let it affect us when a goal goes in. It's all about what the manager wants at the end of the day and he wants results as well.

"I think the only thing we can do is work hard over the international break, see what we can work on and keep going.

"What matters the most is we do what we want to do. No matter the opponent, we try to be ourselves."