Bayer Leverkusen swoop for Villa midfielder Buendia

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, and they have already agreed a deal for another Premier League star.

The German side has reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign Emi Buendia.

The Argentine playmaker will join Leverkusen on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

The move is expected to be announced before their decisive Champions League clashes on Wednesday.

Buendia's addition will bolster Leverkusen's attacking options for the rest of the term, per The Athletic.

They will now look to do a deal for Ferguson on loan for the rest of the season as well.