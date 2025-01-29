Bayer Leverkusen go for Brighton striker Ferguson

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Evan Ferguson is reportedly nearing a move to Germany, with Bayer Leverkusen leading the race for his signature. 

Sky Sports reports that the Bundesliga champions are eager to secure a new forward. 

Victor Boniface is close to finalizing a transfer to Saudi club Al-Nassr. 

Leverkusen's interest in Brighton striker Ferguson has intensified as they look to strengthen their attacking options. 

The club is keen to finalize the deal before the transfer window closes. 

Ferguson's potential move to Leverkusen could be a significant step in his career.

