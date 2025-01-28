Bayer Leverkusen's Frimpong agreed to sign for Liverpool but backed out due to distance

Bayer Leverkusen's Frimpong reveals Liverpool agreement
Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong once decided to join Liverpool but ultimately canceled the move.
Liverpool might need a new right-back this summer if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alexander-Arnold hasn't signed a new contract and is being pursued by Real Madrid, with Frimpong a possible like for like replacement.
“I was playing striker and scored a hat-trick in a final, I won player of the tournament,” the 24-year-old recalled to Rising Ballers.
“There were scouts there like Liverpool, Bolton, Man City and a lot more.
“But I chose Liverpool first. I was going to sign for them but back then, driving wasn’t a thing, my family wasn’t driving like that and it was far.
“And obviously, Man City was local so I tried Man City next and it made more sense. It was 15 minutes on the bus, so yeah.”