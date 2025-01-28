Villa consider move for Chelsea attacker Felix

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa are considering a move for Chelsea's Joao Felix in the coming days.

The Midlands club want reinforcements as Emi Buendia nears a loan transfer to Bayer Leverkusen. 

The deal for Buendia includes an option to make the move permanent for £17 million. 

Despite signing a one-year contract extension until 2027, Buendia's future seems to lie away from Villa Park. 

Manager Unai Emery is actively seeking a replacement, with Felix being a prime candidate. 

The 25-year-old Portuguese forward was Emery's top target last summer, before he joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid. 

Villa hopes to secure Felix to strengthen their attacking options as they seek to compete in the Premier League and Champions League latter stages.

