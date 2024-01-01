Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Mazraoui, De Ligt & Man Utd: Why even at Bayern Munich's price this is a bargain
Slot admits mixed emotions after Liverpool thump Man Utd in South Carolina

Bayer Leverkusen remain keen on Matip

Bayer Leverkusen remain keen on Matip
Bayer Leverkusen remain keen on Matip
Bayer Leverkusen remain keen on MatipAction Plus
German champions Bayer Leverkusen could move for Joel Matip this summer.

The Europa League runners up are hoping to continue their impressive form in the coming campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Leverkusen are in danger of losing center half Jonathan Tah, who is wanted by Bayern Munich.

Per Sky in Germany, if Tah does leave, Leverkusen may turn to free agent Matip instead.

Xabi Alonso's side won a domestic double last season, but are not in a position to make financially costly transfers.

Even if they do cash in on Tah, a signing such as former Liverpool defender Matip would be the type of pragmatic move their fans can expect.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMatip JoelBayer LeverkusenLiverpoolBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen closing on agreement with Matip
Bayer Leverkusen in talks with ex-Liverpool defender Matip
Liverpool eyeing Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong