Bayer Leverkusen remain keen on Matip

German champions Bayer Leverkusen could move for Joel Matip this summer.

The Europa League runners up are hoping to continue their impressive form in the coming campaign.

Leverkusen are in danger of losing center half Jonathan Tah, who is wanted by Bayern Munich.

Per Sky in Germany, if Tah does leave, Leverkusen may turn to free agent Matip instead.

Xabi Alonso's side won a domestic double last season, but are not in a position to make financially costly transfers.

Even if they do cash in on Tah, a signing such as former Liverpool defender Matip would be the type of pragmatic move their fans can expect.