Bayer Leverkusen closing on agreement with Matip

Bayer Leverkusen are closing on an agreement with Joel Matip.

The defender is a free agent after coming off contract at Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Bayer Leverkusen are advancing in talks to sign Joel Matip as new centre back on free transfer.

"After leaving Liverpool, Matip received several approaches and Leverkusen are really keen.

"Talks underway, as interest is concrete as reported by @Plettigoal @berger_pj."