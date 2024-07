Liverpool eyeing Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong

Liverpool are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong.

BILD says Reds boss Arne Slot rates the Holland international highly and wants to bring him to Anfield.

And it's emerged Frimpong's contract carries a buyout clause of €40-45m.

The fullback is considering his future at Bayer, where he has a deal to 2028.

Frimpong, 25, is a former Manchester City trainee.