Everton join Newcastle push for Man City outcast Grealish

Everton are joining the battle for Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish's signing.

Everton are discussing the prospect of a move for the England international, says the Daily Mail.

Advertisement Advertisement

Grealish is being made available by City this summer, which are seeking at least £40m to sell.

Everton are discussing a move, but no formal contact has been made with City thus far.

However, Newcastle United are also keen, which would prefer a loan-to-buy option rather than buying him outright for the new season.