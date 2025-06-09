Bayer Leverkusen interested in shock move for Jack Grealish

Bayer Leverkusen are the latest club showing an interest in Man City winger Jack Grealish who looks set to leave the club this summer.

Grealish, 29, has been left out of Man City’s squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup and is seemingly unwanted by Pep Gauardiola.

Advertisement Advertisement

The England international has struggled to live up to the £100 million price tag, scoring just 17 goals and providing 23 assists in his 157 games across all competitions.

According to The Sun, Bayer Leverkusen are showing an interest in Grealish and are looking to make a move in the near future.

Erik ten Hag’s side are on the lookout for a replacement for Liverpool-bound attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.