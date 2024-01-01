Villa ahead of Man Utd in Todibo battle

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is not moving to Manchester United in the summer.

Foot Mercato state that the Red Devils have been usurped in the battle for the centre half.

The Red Devils may have an advantage, as their minority owners INEOS also own Nice.

However, Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are seen as possible destinations.

Todibo may feel that he can shine in the Bundesliga, while eventually moving to the Premier League.

There is also said to be interest from Italian giants Juventus, who may sell Gleison Bremer.