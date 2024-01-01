Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Villa ahead of Man Utd in Todibo battle

Villa ahead of Man Utd in Todibo battle
Villa ahead of Man Utd in Todibo battle
Villa ahead of Man Utd in Todibo battleAction Plus
Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is not moving to Manchester United in the summer.

Foot Mercato state that the Red Devils have been usurped in the battle for the centre half.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Red Devils may have an advantage, as their minority owners INEOS also own Nice.

However, Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are seen as possible destinations.

Todibo may feel that he can shine in the Bundesliga, while eventually moving to the Premier League.

There is also said to be interest from Italian giants Juventus, who may sell Gleison Bremer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTodibo Jean-ClairManchester UnitedNiceDortmundAston VillaBayer LeverkusenLigue 1BundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa make serious move for Nice defender Todibo
Borussia Dortmund targeting Newcastle winger Minteh
Liverpool in talks with Stuttgart for Anton; buyout clause revealed