DONE DEAL: Man Utd close signing of Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui

Manchester United have completed the signing of Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The defensive duo arrive for a combined fee of £60m.

Centre-half De Ligt has signed a five-year contract and fullback Mazraoui a four-year deal. Both players previously worked with manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

"Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again," said De Ligt.

"I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I’m determined to continue that record at this special club."

Mazraoui added: "It is exciting to be reuniting with him   as I enter the prime years of my career.

"I know what he expects from his players, and I will give everything to help the group be successful."

 

