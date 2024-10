Barcelona are watching Jonathan Tah's situation at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Germany defender's deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg reports the centre-back still stands by his decision to leave as a Bosman next summer.

Bayern Munich are still interested in the 28-year-old. But there are also other options.

Among rivals are Barcelona and clubs in the English Premier League.

Tah has previously also been linked with Liverpool.