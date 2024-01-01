Bayer Leverkusen chief Rolfes discusses future of Man City, Real Madrid target Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes insists there's no concern about losing Florian Wirtz.

The Germany attacker is being linked with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

But Rolfes told the Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger: "It seems like he has been away from the media seven times, even though he and his father said he was happy at Bayer 04. Everyone wants the players to identify with the club. To make a statement. When they do, people still don't believe them and speculation continues.

"As a player, Florian is a gift for Bayer 04 and for Germany. He is a huge role model because he always concentrates on what is most important.

"And the most important thing is to train, play football and try to get better. He has this ambition. We support him so that he can concentrate on that. It is fantastic how Florian works together with his family. They want to build something in peace and quiet, and don't even think about a lot of things. At some point, Florian will take a step. But it is not yet clear when that will come."