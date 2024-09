Bayer Leverkusen have set their price for Florian Wirtz.

The young attacker is a target for Europe's biggest clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested in the Germany international.

BILD's Christian Falk is reporting Bayer will sell Wirtz next year if an offer of €150m arrives.

Wirtz's contract with Bayer runs until the summer of 2027.