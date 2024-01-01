Barcelona target Prem trio for striker boost

Barcelona are ready to chase after some of the Premier League’s biggest stars.

The Catalan giants are desperate to sign a top centre forward and are eyeing Erling Haaland.Per The Sun, if they are not able to secure Haaland from Manchester City, they will go after Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Swedish forward is one who the La Liga table toppers admire a great deal.

If they are not able to get Isak, they may go after Liverpool and Uruguay star Darwin Nunez.

Out of the three, he would be the most attainable, given he is not a regular starter this season.