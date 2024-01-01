Tribal Football
Laporta targets Man City star Haaland as Barcelona presidential signing

Barcelona are prioritising a move for Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Sport says Barcelona are looking for an heir for Robert Lewandowski.

Barca president Joan Laporta wants to make a real prestige signing before his term ends.

Haaland, 24, is said to be at the top of the wish list. Barcelona are expected to make every effort to complete a deal next summer.

Barcelona believe they can convince Haaland as Laporta has a good relationship with agent Rafaela Pimenta .

Barcelona will also reconsider Nico Williams, the Athletic Bilbao winger, if the price tag and wage demand are at the same level next year.

The Spain international has a buyout clause of €58m. It remains the same unless the player extends with Athletic Bilbao .

Both Haaland and Williams have contracts until the summer of 2027.

