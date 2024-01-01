Liverpool join big club scramble for Man Utd reject Carreras

Tribal Football
Liverpool are interested in Benfica wing-back Alvaro Carreras.

The Spain U21 international was sold by Manchester United to Benfica last year and has been a revelation for the Portuguese giants this season.

Barcelona and former club Real Madrid are both tracking Carreras, while United also have him on their radar.

Now O Jogo says Liverpool are also watching the left-sided wing-back. His performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League impressed watching Reds scouts.

Carreras has a contract until 2029 with the Eagles and a €50m buyout clause.

 

