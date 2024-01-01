Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
REVEALED: Terzic being discussed inside Man Utd
Atletico Madrid skipper Koke: Simeone and I keep our distance
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...

Zubimendi: Real Sociedad values are inside me

Zubimendi: Real Sociedad values are inside me
Zubimendi: Real Sociedad values are inside meLaLiga
Martin Zubimendi has again explained his commitment to Real Sociedad.

After turning down Liverpool last summer, Zubimendi is now being linked with a move to Manchester City in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said from Spain's camp: "Real Sociedad is a big part of my life. Part of who I am as a person is also thanks to them, I think that the values ​​of Real Sociedad are within me and well, I want to continue.

"I arrived at the reserve team when I was 18 and Imanol (Alguacil, coach) was already there, the transition from the reserve team to the first team was much easier for me.

"Today I can say that he is the coach who has influenced me the most, he knows me very well."

Mentions
LaLigaZubimendi MartinReal SociedadLiverpoolManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City willing to meet buyout clause for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi
Real Sociedad ace Zubimendi sets record straight on Liverpool U-turn claims
Man City consider move for Liverpool target Zubimendi