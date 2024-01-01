Zubimendi: Real Sociedad values are inside me

Martin Zubimendi has again explained his commitment to Real Sociedad.

After turning down Liverpool last summer, Zubimendi is now being linked with a move to Manchester City in January.

He said from Spain's camp: "Real Sociedad is a big part of my life. Part of who I am as a person is also thanks to them, I think that the values ​​of Real Sociedad are within me and well, I want to continue.

"I arrived at the reserve team when I was 18 and Imanol (Alguacil, coach) was already there, the transition from the reserve team to the first team was much easier for me.

"Today I can say that he is the coach who has influenced me the most, he knows me very well."