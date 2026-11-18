Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is clear over his transfer plans for 2027.

The Catalans are unlikely to make any major moves in the January transfer with Flick hoping his summer spending power will be bolstered by a third consecutive LaLiga title.

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However, the club are also open to bargains and free transfers, if the correct player profile comes along.

Reports from El Nacional claim Flick is ready to raid the Premier League free agent market, but he's not looking at deals for Liverpool and Manchester United captains Virgil van Dijk and Bruno Fernandes.

Both players are out of contract in June 2027 - although United hold a 12 month extension clause on Fernandes - but Van Dijk has hinted at no renewal offer landing his way at Anfield.

Age is the main reason behind both scenarios, with Van Dijk turning 36 next July, and Fernandes now 32, and Barca want younger profiles.

Fellow Premier League stars Richarlison and Karou Mitoma have also been dismissed as targets by Flick.