Neville says Pochettino's first task is to speak with Fernandes: He might fall off a cliff

Gary Neville believes Mauricio Pochettino will speak to Bruno Fernandes about his future at the club.

Pochettino's appointment is potentially becoming decisive in whether the captain signs a new contract or leaves Old Trafford, as he continues to struggle for the Red Devils.

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Fernandes joined United from Sporting in January 2020 and has since won the FA Cup and the League Cup whilst becoming club captain in a side that has underperformed immensely in recent years.

His current deal runs until summer 2027, and at 32 years old, he has shown signs that he cannot quite affect the game as he has in recent years.

Talks surrounding his future have been ongoing since June, but with his wages being around £250K a week, there seem to be hurdles over whether the club want him to stay or not.

Club captain Fernandes recently rejected a second contract extension and Neville believes Pochettino's first meeting will be with the Portuguese international whose future is up in the air.

"I think Mauricio will help them with that. I think Mauricio’s first big meeting is with Bruno Fernandes, I think he’s sat down with him and he’s saying, ‘You’re here for eight months, fact. Let’s make this good. I’m gonna make you the best player in the league again, and I want you to be my captain, I want you to be brilliant. Let’s discuss the contract in the summer.

"I think that’s the best thing to do. I wouldn’t double down on Bruno for the next three, four years. But I would try and keep him for one or two years."

On Fernandes' wages: "So you’ve got this really difficult situation where you’ve got a star, the PFA Player of the Year, the best player at the club in the last 12 years, the player who’s stood up with assists and goals, delivered.

"And they won’t want to make the same mistake as they made for Casemiro and with Rashford, where they’re stuck paying this £20m for three years, £60m, knowing full well he might fall off the edge of a cliff in a year or two."

Fernandes reportedly wants to see how Pochettino performs before committing his future and United's first clash under his leadership comes against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.