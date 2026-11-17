Chris Waddle believes Bournemouth's Alex Scott can aim higher than a move to Chelsea.

Scott, just 23 years old, has rejected two contract renewal offers from Bournemouth and is reluctant to commit his long-term future to the club as interest grows from top European sides.

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The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been closely watching the playmaker alongside several giants from across the continent.

Should Scott avoid Chelsea?

Waddle believes that Scott has his options open heading into the next two transfer windows and that he can be more ambitious than Chelsea who sit fifth in the Premier League table with five wins and four defeats from their opening 10 games.

“I’ve always liked Alex Scott. I think he’s a lovely, cultured player. There’s no doubt in my mind that in the last eighteen months, the kid’s taken his game to a new level,” Waddle said in a recent interview with iGaming.com.

“I followed him at Bristol City, and when he was there, I was speaking to someone that knew him who told me he was a Tottenham fan.

“Tottenham have been collecting players in the last six months, but he is a top-class player and someone that would walk into any squad. Will they move for him? It seems unlikely given the midfielders they signed in the summer.

“According to reports, Chelsea retain the strongest interest in him. No disrespect to them, but I think he can look higher. I think he’s got the ability to play for the biggest teams in Europe: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG, Arsenal.

“The guy looks like he's a top player to me. He looks like he's only going to get better. If I was a manager or a sporting director and I needed a midfielder, I would be looking at him."

He also stated: “His composure and technique make him a standout player for any team looking to sign someone who can run a midfield and control the tempo.”

Scott's excellent close control, strong tackling, interceptions, ability to win possession back and ability to drive through midfield while under pressure make him an ideal target for any club as the Cherries seek to hold on to the England international.