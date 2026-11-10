Van Dijk: Liverpool contract extension is 'not up to me'

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is staying calm over his future at Anfield despite his current contract expiring at the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Van Dijk remains crucial to the cause, and the 35-year-old has played every minute in the Premier League so far this season, and started three of Liverpool's four UEFA Champions League games under Andoni Iraola.

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However, the veteran defender has been forced to pull out of the Netherlands' upcoming Nations League matches against Greece and Germany, due to a fitness issue.

Talks are ongoing with his representatives, with the former Southampton star rumoured to be keen on another year on Merseyside, but he's hinted at the club not yet reaching their own decision on the situation.

"I feel good, but it's not about me at the moment. Let's see.

"I'm not in any panic whatsoever. I want to keep playing and continue what I'm doing. Let's see what the season brings.

"I've had an amazing time already so far. If that will be extended, that's the case. If not, then I will go somewhere else.

"There's nothing to report at the moment, but that doesn't mean there's any stress or anything.

"Mentally, I'm in a good place. Physically, I've been struggling with a little niggle in the past couple of weeks, but I do everything in my power to be out there.

"The season still a work in progress. Some games we could have done much better, but we won. And in some games we lost, but we were good. We're trying to find consistency as that's the only way to be successful."