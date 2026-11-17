Real Madrid to pay Man Utd just €360K in compensation for JJ Gabriel

What Real Madrid will pay Manchester United for talented teenager JJ Gabriel has been revealed.

Gabriel and his family felt he deserved more senior involvement after impressing in the academy from a young age.

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The 16 year old was unhappy at being left out of United's Champions League squad, believing he could have featured against Sabah under former manager Michael Carrick.

His family reportedly felt he should train with the first team rather than return to the Under-21s, similar to Max Dowman at Arsenal who is thriving at such a young age.

Gabriel requested to leave United and asked the club to cancel his academy registration. effectively ending his relationship with the club as he traveled to several clubs to discuss his future.

Gabriel turned down serious interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona in order to secure a switch to Real Madrid, the side he reportedly he wanted all along.

According to El Chiringuito, Gabriel’s agent is now in Madrid and putting the finishing touches on the deal which Fabrizo Romano reveals will cost just €360K as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The deal will go through in January, allowing Gabriel to make the switch to Madrid where manager Jose Mourinho will be ready to welcome him to the Spanish side.

Gabriel's camp believes Real Madrid offer a better route to first-team football, a pathway that United could not offer despite their obvious struggles across the pitch.