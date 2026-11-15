Barcelona 'no longer control' Araujo's Liverpool transfer decision

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Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo.
Liverpool defender Ronald Araujo.Profimedia

Ronald Araujo and Liverpool appear to be edging towards agreeing a permanent transfer agreement in 2027.

The Uruguay international joined Andoni Iraola's team on a season-long deal from LaLiga champions Barcelona at the start of the 2026/27 season, after slipping down the pecking order for Hansi Flick in Catalonia.

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The move to Merseyside has revived Araujo's injury blocked career, and he's found a new role at right-back with Iraola, as Jeremy Jacquet partners captain Virgil van Dijk centrally.

Liverpool are ready to activate the £47 million purchase clause included in the original agreement, but Araujo has delayed talks until the start of 2027 at the earliest.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Marca, Barcelona are not looking to reintegrate him back into the squad, and a decision on next steps lies with Liverpool and the player himself.

If Araujo accepts the terms offered at Anfield, Barcelona cannot - and will not - block a deal - which would also Flick the chance to go an sign a new defender next summer. 

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