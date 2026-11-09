Liverpool and Araujo agree date for future decision

Ronald Araujo and Liverpool will postpone a call on his future at Anfield until the end of the season.

The Uruguay international joined Andoni Iraola's side as part of a season-long deal from LaLiga champions Barcelona at the start of the 2026/27 season, after slipping down the pecking order under Hansi Flick in Catalonia.

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The move to Merseyside has revived Araujo's injury impacted career, and he's found a new role at right-back under Iraola, with Jeremy Jacquet partnering captain Virgil van Dijk centrally.

Liverpool are keen to activate their £47 million purchase clause included within the original agreement, but Araujo wants to keep his options open, with talks planned at the start of 2027.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Diario Sport, all parties are happy with how things are currently progressing for Araujo at Anfield, but no firm call will be made until June.

Araujo wants to speak with Flick at the end of 2026/27 and Liverpool are keen to ensure the deal makes complete sense for their targets.