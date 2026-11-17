Steven Gerrard believes Mauricio Pochettino had a huge advantage in the race to become Manchester United boss.

Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino beat the likes of Unai Emery, Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte to the United job, which he will begin on Wednesday ahead of the Liverpool clash on Sunday.

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The Argentine is replacing Michael Carrick at United, who was sacked as head coach last week with the club in the relegation zone in 18th place.

Pochettino has Premier League experience and will know what it takes to turn a ship like United around in what is a major project.

Because of this, United saw him as their main candidate as per reports. However, speaking on The Overlap, Gerrard claimed that Pochettino may have been approached due to his language skills.

Pochettino speaks English, Spanish, French and Italian and Gerrard thinks this may have played a major role in the interview stage.

"The other thing to mention, I think, which is interesting, is if you look at Manchester United’s main players, I know some of them are coming to the end of their contracts, but Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, your Amad Diallo’s of this world, he will speak Spanish.

"Pochettino, of course, speaks Spanish as his native-tongue, but picked up English through his extensive time spent in the country - managing Southampton, Spurs, Chelsea and now Manchester United.

"He also has Italian ancestry, and despite not being fluent, knows the language well.

“So, if he can get these players back into top form and enjoying themselves and smiling again, that’s a large chunk of this Manchester United team."

He added: “The Spanish-speaking could go a long way, I would say. And him being able to speak different languages might have been the reason why he’s just been picked over Eddie (Howe)."