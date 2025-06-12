Tribal Football
Deco admits Barcelona seeking attacking addition
Barcelona chief Deco admits they're seeking a new attacking midfield addition.

Barca had an offer for Luis Diaz rejected by Liverpool and are now in talks with Ivan Perisic as his deal runs down at PSV.

Deco said, "I think we have enough balance, both in defence and in midfield.

"There are players who are still going to grow.

"Like Gavi, who is returning from an injury, but who will improve a lot with next year's preseason.

“There is also Marc Bernal, who was injured at the beginning of the season.

"We have (Ronald) Araujo and Dani Olmo, with whom we are working so that they do not suffer injuries again. In attack, it will depend on what we can do in the market.

"But perhaps it is the only sector in which we identify that one or another player is missing."

