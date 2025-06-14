Atletico Madrid plan move for Liverpool veteran Robertson

Atletico Madrid are lining up a move for Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson.

With Liverpool closing a deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, it's been suggested Robertson faces a limited role next season.

As such, a move away could be on for Robertson and Atletico are already making their interest known.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Atlético Madrid top target at left back is Andy Robertson, appreciated internally as ideal candidate.

"Not an easy deal at Liverpool rate him highly even with Kerkez due to join the club soon.

"Atléti have Robertson higher than Theo (Hernandez, AC Milan) on their shortlist at LB so far."

