Barcelona get serious about Newcastle striker Isak

Barcelona are likely to make Newcastle forward Alexander Isak their number one summer target.

The Catalan giants have been enjoying an outstanding season with Robert Lewandowski up front.

However, the Polish forward is in his 30s and may well leave the club in the summer.

Per The Sun, Barca will assess the likes of Isak and Viktor Gyokeres as options.

The two Swedish forwards may well be rivals in securing a dream move to Barca.

Whether Newcastle are willing to sell Isak is another matter, as he is seen as a key player by boss Eddie Howe.

