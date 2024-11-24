Spurs, Liverpool rival Barcelona in Rensch interest

Liverpool and Arsenal are tracking Ajax defender Devyne Rensch.

Rensch, 21, is in talks with Ajax about a new deal.

However, the defender is also attracting major interest from across Europe, says Sport.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona are all following Rensch's situation.

Rensch's current deal is running down this season.

