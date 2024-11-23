Lille president Letang lays out David January plans

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Lille president Olivier Letang insists Jonathan David won't be sold in January.

The Canada striker is off contract in June and has declared he hopes to play for Barcelona. Bayern Munich and Arsenal have also been linked David in recent days.

But despite his contract status, Letang says Lille won't sell David in January.

On the podcast 'L'After Foot', Letang confirmed that Bayern are one of the foreign clubs "that are showing interest in David" .

The overall package has also attracted attention outside of Munich. Many clubs "across Europe admire him", stated Letang.

