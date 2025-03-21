Aston Villa told price to secure permanent Marcus Rashford deal

Aston Villa will reportedly have to pay Man United £40 million if they want to secure a permanent deal for forward Marcus Rashford in the summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Villa have an option to sign the 27-year-old for £40 million in the summer transfer window having impressed since joining on loan in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rashford is due to return to parent club Man United in the summer, but Ruben Amorim’s side are said to be interesting in offloading the forward as soon as possible.

Its understood Villa are still undecided as to whether they will exercise their option to buy the England international.

The winger is currently away with his national team, making his first appearance in their World Cup qualifier against Albania since their 1-0 friendly defeat to Brazil in March 2024.